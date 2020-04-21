9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company reported Q1 global streaming subs of 182.86 million, up 22.8% year over year. The company issued Q2 global streaming paid subscriptions guidance of 190.36 million, up 25.6% year over year.
- Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares are trading higher after the company reported its IMU-838 demonstrated preclinical activity against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 it is exploring plans for a Phase 2 clinical trial in coronavirus patients.
- GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher after the company reported it has retained 90% of planned sales volumes in 2/3 of stores conducting curbside operations. It also noted it had $772 million in cash as of April 4th, 2020.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also reported Q1 DAUs were up 20% year over year.
- Chiptole Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and its Q1 comps were up 3.3%.
- Usana Health Sciences (NASDAQ: USNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares. No terms were disclosed.
