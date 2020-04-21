Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 4:59pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company reported Q1 global streaming subs of 182.86 million, up 22.8% year over year. The company issued Q2 global streaming paid subscriptions guidance of 190.36 million, up 25.6% year over year.
  • Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares are trading higher after the company reported its IMU-838 demonstrated preclinical activity against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 it is exploring plans for a Phase 2 clinical trial in coronavirus patients.
  • GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher after the company reported it has retained 90% of planned sales volumes in 2/3 of stores conducting curbside operations. It also noted it had $772 million in cash as of April 4th, 2020.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also reported Q1 DAUs were up 20% year over year.
  • Chiptole Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and its Q1 comps were up 3.3%.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NASDAQ: USNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares. No terms were disclosed.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG + TXN)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
CocaCola, IBM Earnings Under Scrutiny As Both Multinationals Withdraw Guidance, Netflix Later
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Chipotle, Clorox And More
Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2020
BofA's Stock Picks For Income Funds In 'Extremely Volatile' Earnings Season
Halliburton, United, Among Key Names Reporting Results, With More Airlines Due Later In Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com