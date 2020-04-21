Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) shares are trading lower. The weakness is potentially related to reports of cautious commentary from OTR Global, citing decelerating ad spend growth.

The popular social networking platform that connects everyone from everyday people to politicians, businesses and celebrities, utilizes advertising as a large component of its revenue stream. Negative reports regarding advertising can hinder the outlook on the company.

Twitter itself is expecting a decrease in ad sales.

Twitter’s stock was trading down 5.57% at $25.50 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.86 and a 52-week low of $20.00.