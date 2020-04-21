Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/21

Freight Futures data to watch today:National and Regional Averages

Following Monday's U.S. oil market meltdown, Trucking Freight Futures continued to move lower. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004, FUTC1.VNU) fell 0.43% and settled at $1.388 per mile. The three Regional averages were also lower with the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004, FUTC1.VEU) down 0.6% to $1.500. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004, FUTC1.VSU) also dropped nearly 0.6% and finished the session at $1.240, while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004, FUTC1.VWU) slid a fraction to $1.425.

In the East, the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004) shed another $0.014 (0.76%) to $1.822 to open the week, and the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004) fell nearly $0.01 (0.54%) to $1.659. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004) ended lower by 0.56% and settled at $1.020. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) was down $0.012 and closed at $1.319, and the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) slipped a fraction to $1.160. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) finished unchanged at $1.960, while the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) slid 0.6% to $0.890.



FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUTC1.VNU, FUTC1.VEU, FUTC1.VWU, FUTC1.VSU