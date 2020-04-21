44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares climbed 68.5% to $4.50.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) gained 35.1% to $3.2429.
- TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) shares climbed 31.3% to $13.64 after the company disclosed upbeat Q1 results.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 25.5% to $0.6399 after jumping over 24% on Monday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 25.4% to $2.9699 after the company reported pre-clinical data for its oral coronavirus vaccine program.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) jumped 21.4% to $3.23.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 17.3% to $6.37 after the company disclosed that its high-sensitivity and high-throughput COVID-19 diagnostic kit entered validation process in partnership with Stony Brook University Hospital.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) gained 15.7% to $2.7539.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) rose 14.3% to $2.80.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) jumped 12.8% to $8.94.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) climbed 12.3% to $2.55 after the company received 510(k) marketing clearance from the FDA for its CarpX™ minimally invasive carpal tunnel device.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) rose 11.4% to $0.9800 after gaining 12% on Monday.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 11.5% to $5.35.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) rose 9.8% to $42.80 following reports suggesting Amazon could deploy the company's thermal cameras at Whole Foods locations to screen employees for elevated temperatures.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) climbed 9.7% to $5.44.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) gained 9% to $4.95.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) rose 7.3% to $3.40 after climbing over 11% on Monday.
Losers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares tumbled 51.7% to $4.17 after the company reported the pricing of $20 million public offering. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals jumped 35% on Monday following the announcement of a partnership to study two of its drugs to treat complications arising from COVID-19.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) fell 42.7% to $2.4050. Summit Wireless priced its 2 million share offering at $3.26 per share.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares dipped 19.5% to $0.2211. Nabors reported a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 17.3% to $3.01. Borqs Technologies shares jumped 24% on Monday after the company said it expects a significant rise in demand for mobile personal safety and tracking device for senior citizens.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) tumbled 15.2% to $5.37.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) fell 14.6% to $6.22 after rising 6% on Monday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares fell 14.2% to $0.59 after dropping 9% on Monday.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) dipped 12.7% to $42.33.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) fell 12.4% to $5.68.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares dropped 12.4% to $7.01.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 12.2% to $109.63.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares slipped 12% to $45.70. The company is developing a coronavirus vaccine.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares declined 12% to $12.83.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) shares tumbled 11.9% to $35.04. Applied Therapeutics announced full data and scientific presentations from the pivotal Phase 2 ACTION-galactosemia trial.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 11.9% to $2.53.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dipped 11.5% to $4.96.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares declined 11.4% to $3.10.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) dropped 11.3% to $4.4161.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares dipped 11.2% to $6.13.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares declined 11.1% to $16.89.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 10.7% to $12.44.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares declined 10.5% to $1.9510.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares tumbled 10.3% to $8.45.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) fell 8.3% to $2.20.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) fell 7% to $6.38.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares fell 6.2% to $113.02after reporting downbeat Q1 sales.
