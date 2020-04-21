Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 33 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.