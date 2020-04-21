Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 10:39am   Comments
Share:

Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 33 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • Oblong (AMEX: OBLG) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
  • CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) shares traded down 19.18% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
  • Team (NYSE: TISI)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.19% after reaching its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
  • BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) shares were down 3.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.69.
  • Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.52 today morning. The stock traded down 2.09% over the session.
  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.64. Shares then traded down 1.71%.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE: HY) stock moved down 3.98% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.77 to open trading.
  • Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $6.09. Shares then traded down 4.21%.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.53 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.53% over the rest of the day.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares were down 1.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.22.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) shares moved down 8.04% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.68 to begin trading.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.74% on the day.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.46 today morning. The stock traded down 7.41% over the session.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55 today morning. The stock traded down 3.9% over the session.
  • Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • Team (NYSE: TISI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81 today morning. The stock traded down 1.84% over the session.
  • Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) shares set a new yearly low of $11.80 this morning. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.22. Shares then traded down 18.0%.
  • 1st Constitution (NASDAQ: FCCY) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.73% over the session.
  • Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.89% for the day.
  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) shares were up 0.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.74.
  • Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ: PMBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $3.19. Shares then traded down 3.26%.
  • Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.52, and later moved down 2.76% over the session.
  • CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.35 today morning. The stock was down 19.18% on the session.
  • Noble (NYSE: NE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.18 today morning. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.68% on the day.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
  • AgeX Therapeutics (AMEX: AGE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.67 today morning. The stock traded down 4.99% over the session.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) shares fell to $0.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.73%.
  • Oblong (AMEX: OBLG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.94, and later moved down 4.85% over the session.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OBLG)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com