Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 33 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points:
- Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
- Oblong (AMEX: OBLG) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
- CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) shares traded down 19.18% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
- Team (NYSE: TISI)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.19% after reaching its new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
- Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
- BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) shares were down 3.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.69.
- Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.52 today morning. The stock traded down 2.09% over the session.
- Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.
- Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.64. Shares then traded down 1.71%.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE: HY) stock moved down 3.98% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.77 to open trading.
- Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $6.09. Shares then traded down 4.21%.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.53 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.53% over the rest of the day.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares were down 1.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.22.
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) shares moved down 8.04% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.68 to begin trading.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.74% on the day.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.46 today morning. The stock traded down 7.41% over the session.
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55 today morning. The stock traded down 3.9% over the session.
- Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
- Team (NYSE: TISI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81 today morning. The stock traded down 1.84% over the session.
- Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) shares set a new yearly low of $11.80 this morning. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.22. Shares then traded down 18.0%.
- 1st Constitution (NASDAQ: FCCY) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.73% over the session.
- Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.89% for the day.
- Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) shares were up 0.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.74.
- Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ: PMBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $3.19. Shares then traded down 3.26%.
- Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.52, and later moved down 2.76% over the session.
- CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.35 today morning. The stock was down 19.18% on the session.
- Noble (NYSE: NE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.18 today morning. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.68% on the day.
- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
- AgeX Therapeutics (AMEX: AGE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.67 today morning. The stock traded down 4.99% over the session.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) shares fell to $0.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.73%.
- Oblong (AMEX: OBLG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.94, and later moved down 4.85% over the session.
