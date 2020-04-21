Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nissan To Temporarily Close Global HQ Operations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Khyathi Dalal , Benzinga Contributor  
April 21, 2020 12:07am   Comments
Share:

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) on Tuesday announced plans to implement a temporary shutdown at its Japan facilities from April 27 to May 1 in order to combat the coronavirus outburst.

In the first week of April, a Nissan employee at Yokohama, its global headquarters, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Yokohama, which has 15,000 employees, will maintain a minimum level of business-essential operations with minimum employees to meet market demand, according to a Nissan press release.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Meanwhile, non-production facilities at Atsugi, Oppama and Tochigi areas, which carry out research & development would also operate minimally.

In a separate development, the company had expressed it would be adjusting production at three of its Japan manufacturing facilities in May as the automobile market faces a slump in demand and delivery of some parts are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NSANY)

Greta Thunberg Among Europe's 30 Under 30 Forbes List
Coronavirus – Another Severe Hit To The Automotive Industry
The Main Challenges Faced By The Upcoming EV Era
Coronavirus Crushes Hopes of Chinese Car Market Recovery
EVs Kingdom – Do Traditional Automakers Have A Shot?
5 Reasons Why Tesla Is Way Ahead Of Traditional Automakers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus JapanNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com