Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/20

Freight Futures data to watch today:Week over Week Price Changes

After getting off to a strong start, nine of the 11 Trucking Freight Futures markets closed lower on the week. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) finished the week 0.4% lower at $1.394 per mile as the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) weighed heavily, and fell $0.017, or 1.1%, to $1.509. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) dropped a modest 0.3% to $1.247, and the West regional contract rose 0.4% to $1.427.

In the East, the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004) slid $0.026 (1.4%) to $1.836, and the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004) fell $0.017 (1%) to $1.668. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004) ended lower by 0.7% and settled at $1.024. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) finished lower by 0.7% to $1.162, and the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) slipped a fraction to $1.331. A $0.023, or 1.2%, jump in the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VSL202004) in the South was partially offset by a $0.01 (1.1%) decline in the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) to $0.895.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – Week over Week Price Changes