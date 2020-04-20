Market Overview

Why Alexion's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2020 2:01pm
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares are trading higher on Monday.

The company announced plans to initiate Phase 3 study of ULTOMIRIS in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

Alexion is an American pharmaceutical company best known for its development of Soliris, a drug used to treat the rare disorders atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Alexion shares traded up 4.36% at $107.99 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $137.52 and $72.67.

