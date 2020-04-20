54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares climbed 93.6% to $12.41 after the company announced a collaboration agreement with the University of Edinburgh to study its CDK Inhibitors to reduce runaway inflammation in coronavirus disease.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) jumped 45.7% to $2.9870.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) jumped 74.3% to $1.3250 after the company signed an agreement to distribute COVID-19 antibody rapid point-of-care test to US healthcare professionals.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 39.4% to $0.3720 after jumping 37% on Friday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares gained 35.7% to $3.1899 after the company disclosed a 95% year-over-year rise in its North American Travelan sales.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) jumped 30% to $3.82. Borqs Technologies expects a significant rise in demand for mobile personal safety and tracking device for senior citizens.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 29.8% to $1.66.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) gained 28.6% to $7.50.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) gained 27.1% to $4.83. JP Morgan upgraded Montage Resources from Neutral to Overweight.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 26.4% to $1.87. Safe-T Group said it expects 146%-169% revenue growth for Q1.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 25.3% to $2.53.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) surged 24.7% to $3.9699.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) jumped 24.5% to $24.19 after the company announced the results from its Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER Trial met the primary endpoint.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 23.7% to $23.60
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) gained 22% to $3.014
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 21% to $14.67 after falling more than 4% on Friday.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) gained 19.1% to $2.74.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) surged 17.5% to $2.5958.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 17.1% to $2.4701 after jumping 15% on Friday.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 15.9% to $10.75.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares rose 15.8% to $0.395 after climbing 47% on Friday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) climbed 15.8% to $15.16 after the company said its coronavirus test orders in the US have continued to increase.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 15.2% to $9.40.
- Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI) shares jumped 15.1% to $18.23.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) gained 14.5% to $3.55.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) jumped 14.4% to $3.8898.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) rose 12.9% to $38.49.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) rose 12.4% to $3.71.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) gained 12.2% to $2.3682.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) rose 11.6% to $2.22. Anixa Biosciences and OntoChem disclosed collaboration to develop novel COVID-19 therapeutics.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) jumped 8.5% to $0.3579. Histogen filed for an investigational device exemption application with the FDA.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) surged 7.8% to $1.79 after reporting 'positive' topline results from a diazepam study.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 6.3% to $3.40 after surging 31% on Friday.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares rose 5.4% to $3.21 after the company reported a stock-for-stock merger with STX Filmworks.
Losers
Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) shares dipped 29% to $1.9101.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) fell 20% to $2.9506 after rising 15% on Friday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares fell 15.7% to $1.9393 after jumping 43% on Friday.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) dropped 13% to $4.35. On Friday, Green Plains Partners cut the quarterly cash distribution by 75%.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares declined 12% to $1.9899.
- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) shares tumbled 10.5% to $13.48.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) fell 10.1% to $8.95.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares declined 10.1% to $7.77.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 9.9% to $7.10.
- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) shares declined 9.5% to $4.67.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) fell 9.4% to $2.31.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) shares declined 9.3% to $3.0650.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) shares fell 9.1% to $6.81.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dipped 9% to $0.2490 after the company's CFO resigned to pursue other opportunities.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) shares fell 8.7% to $9.04.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) dipped 8.6% to $11.54.
- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) shares dropped 8.5% to $8.26.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 8.5% to $3.11 after jumping over 16% on Friday.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) shares declined 8% to $4.55.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) dropped 7.3% to $8.15.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) fell 6% to $3.84 after jumping around 18% on Friday.
