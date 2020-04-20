Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning, 15 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX)

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 54.95% to hit a new 52-week low.

saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 54.95% to hit a new 52-week low. Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of Secoo Holding actually traded up 1.12% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) stock set a new 52-week low of $56.32 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $56.32 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.19%. BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.75. Shares then traded down 2.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.75. Shares then traded down 2.77%. Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.46%. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.35%. Akazoo (NASDAQ: SONG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 36.8% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 36.8% on the day. Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.51 today morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.51 today morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session. Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) shares hit a yearly low of $2.89 today morning. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.89 today morning. The stock was down 3.35% on the session. TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) stock hit a yearly low of $2.57 this morning. The stock was down 4.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.57 this morning. The stock was down 4.68% for the day. Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock hit $3.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.24% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.24% over the course of the day. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.24, and later moved down 5.75% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.24, and later moved down 5.75% over the session. Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.17 today morning. The stock traded down 3.03% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.17 today morning. The stock traded down 3.03% over the session. Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) stock moved down 8.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.66 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.66 to open trading. Noble (NYSE: NE) stock hit $0.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.54% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.54% over the course of the day. Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.44. Shares then traded down 54.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.44. Shares then traded down 54.95%. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares fell to $0.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.14%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.