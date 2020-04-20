95 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares climbed 47.5% to close at $9.60.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares jumped 47% to close at $0.3382 on Friday after jumping 109% on Thursday.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares jumped 37.2% to close at $13.72.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) jumped 35.2% to close at $10.15 after an analyst from Stifel upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $9 to $12.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares climbed 31.3% to close at $1.10 after the director bought roughly 1.765 million shares at a price of $0.85 per share. The company issued its Q1 preliminary earnings results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares gained 31.2% to close at $3.20 as equities gain amid a report suggesting Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir drug showed some effectiveness in treating the coronavirus. This has raised hopes of a sooner return to spending, economic activity, and investment.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 29.7% to close at $3.36.
- Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX) climbed 28.4% to close at $6.37 after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary Q1 results.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) shares jumped 27.7% to close at $5.86.
- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) climbed 26.9% to close at $4.29.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 25.5% to close at $8.66.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) surged 25.5% to close at $3.50.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) gained 24% to close at $6.45
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) gained 24% to close at $7.49.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) surged 23.6% to close at $17.21.
- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) gained 23.5% to close at $3.52.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) shares rose 23% to close at $4.92.
- USA Compression Partners, LP (NASDAQ: USAC) climbed 22.9% to close at $7.51. USA Compression Partners reported a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit for the first quarter.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) rose 22.9% to close at $7.46. Apergy is expected to release Q1 operating results on Monday, April 27, 2020.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) climbed 22.6% to close at $8.29 after the company reached an agreement with Lion Point Capital.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) gained 21.8% to close at $24.08.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) gained 21.5% to close at $2.88.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) surged 20.2% to close at $7.01.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares surged 20.2% to close at $17.18.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares rose 19.9% to close at $3.49.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) gained 19.6% to close at $6.83. Forterra is expected to release Q1 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) jumped 19.2% to close at $6.82.
- WillScot Corporation (NYSE: WSC) jumped 18.9% to close at $10.05.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 18.8% to close at $8.01.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) surged 18.6% to close at $22.64.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) rose 18.5% to close at $7.62.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares jumped 18.2% to close at $8.79.
- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) gained 18% to close at $5.50.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) shares surged 17.6% to close at $4.08.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) surged 17.5% to close at $25.29.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) shares rose 17.4% to close at $5.93.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) jumped 17.4% to close at $3.10.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) shares rose 17.4% to close at $4.26.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) gained 17.3% to close at $20.78.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) rose 17.2% to close at $10.83.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) gained 17.2% to close at $9.20.
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) shares jumped 17.1% to close at $27.02.
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) shares rose 17% to close at $7.63.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) gained 16.9% to close at $11.85.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 16.4% to close at $3.40.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) gained 16.1% to close at $33.90.
- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) rose 16.1% to close at $10.45.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) shares surged 16.1% to close at $13.48.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) climbed 16% to close at $25.45.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares jumped 15.9% to close at $5.76.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) shares rose 15.8% to close at $9.90.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) jumped 15.8% to close at $23.84.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares rose 15.7% to close at $8.75.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) surged 15.6% to close at $19.87 after reporting Q1 results.
- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) gained 15.6% to close at $14.92.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) rose 15.5% to close at $22.41.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) jumped 15.5% to close at $4.32.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) surged 15.5% to close at $5.75.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 15.4% to close at $46.85. Moderna said the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, has committed up to $483 million in funding to accelerate the development of its mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus —SARS-CoV-19.
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) climbed 15.2% to close at $30.00.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) jumped 15% to close at $3.69 after declining over 12% on Thursday.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) gained 14.7% to close at $154.00 after the company announced it will resume commercial airplanes production in Puget Sound. US plans to reopen the economy have also potentially improved air travel demand outlook.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) jumped 14.5% to close at $9.49 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $13 per share.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) rose 14.5% to close at $2.60.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) shares rose 14.1% to close at $1.78 after falling around 7% on Thursday.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) rose 13.9% to close at $10.60.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) rose 12.9% to close at $56.57 on reports that gyms can reopen in Phase 1 if strict standards are met.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) rose 10.2% to close at $6.70 after announcing a quarterly distribution.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares rose 9.7% to close at $83.99 after a report noted that data from a clinical trial on the company's remdesivir drug suggests coronavirus patients are responding to treatment.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 9.4% to close at $16.70.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) rose 7.4% to close at $24.58.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) rose 7% to close at $6.97 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
Losers
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares tumbled 35.7% to close at $1.64 on Friday after jumping 88% on Thursday.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 29.4% to close at $1.25 after the company reported an $8 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares dropped 22% to close at $0.2728 after the company announced a mutual termination of merger agreement with Kingswood.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares declined 21.2% to close at $46.50.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) dipped 20.3% to close at $10.70. Cutera priced its 2,385,000 share public offering of common stock at $10.50 per share.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares fell 18.4% to close at $1.20 after rising 17% on Thursday.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) tumbled 15.3% to close at $6.41.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 13.6% to close at $5.96.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) fell 12.8% to close at $2.24. Edison Nation shares were surged 54% on Thursday after the company announced more than $10 million in orders for personal protective equipment. Edison Nation is a microcap company with a valuation under $20 million.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) dropped 11% to close at $6.33 after the company issued an added update on coronavrius compassionate use with opaganib in Israel.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) dipped 10.3% to close at $2.19.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 9.6% to close at $3.30.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares declined 9.2% to close at $2.07.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) fell 9.1% to close at $5.00 after the company reduced the quarterly cash distribution by 75%.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 9% to close at $5.50.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) dipped 8.9% to close at $7.05.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) fell 8.8% to close at $2.17.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares declined 8.7% to close at $15.10.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 8.6% to close at $4.79. JP Morgan maintained Bed Bath & Beyond with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $6.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) dropped 8.4% to close at $1.85.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.. (NYSE: APT) fell 8.1% to close at $13.28 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 8% to close at $1.38.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares dipped 7.2% to close at $8.44.
