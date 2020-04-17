Navigating Some Of The Biggest Investing Questions With TradeSmith

Tomorrow, April 18, 2020, marks the beginning of Benzinga’s first-ever Virtual Options Boot Camp. This Boot Camp will feature presentations from traders and investors across Wall Street. Among the companies speaking this year is TradeSmith, helping people take care of their financial future through investing tools.

About TradeSmith

Growing your wealth and investing have become synonymous with one another. Although, navigating financial investing can be a confusing process. Where should I invest my money? How do I know if I’m making the right decision? Is it a good idea to buy or sell?

TradeSmith aims to help new and seasoned investors answer these questions. TradeSmith offers a suite of powerful investment tools and in-depth research that empowers the individual investor to take control of their financial future.

What They’ll Be Discussing

Keith Kaplan, the CEO of TradeSmith, will be speaking at the Benzinga Options Boot Camp. Kaplan speaks frequently to investors on the psychology of investing and how our behaviors are the #1 factor in our investing success.

With 25 years of trading and investing experience, Kaplan will be sharing information with attendees on their flagship product, TradeStops.

TradeStops is a risk-management platform that helps investors and traders manage their portfolios, create new portfolios, determine what to buy, when to buy, how much to buy, and when to sell stocks, mutual funds, index funds, etc. around the globe.

By answering some of investor's biggest questions, TradeStops’ main goal is to introduce individual investors to tools that will help make them more successful with their portfolios.

To learn more about investing from TradeSmith, along with many other expert companies, you can sign up for Benzinga’s Options Trading Boot Camp by clicking here.

Photo by ActionVance on Unsplash