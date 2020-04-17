Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Amazon Is Trading Down Friday
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 17, 2020 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
Why Amazon Is Trading Down Friday

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were trading lower on Friday, potentially following positive reports on a coronavirus clinical trial and U.S. initiatives to reopen the economy.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir is a potential COVID-19 treatment. 

E-commerce companies have benefited from store closings, with Amazon first among them, and may be reacting to the possibility of stores reopening.

Amazon shares were trading down 2.18% at $2,355.68 at the time of publication Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $2,461 and a 52-week low of $1,626.03.

Related Links:

Amazon's To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Amazon, Netflix Key Businesses

Photo courtesy of Amazon. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + GILD)

Gilead Analysts Tackle Early Results From Remdesivir Study In COVID-19, Morgan Stanley Says Stock Move Looks Overdone
58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Big Earnings Day As Honeywell, Procter & Gamble, Schlumberger Among Those Reporting
Former FDA Commissioner Says Gilead's Remdesivir Could Have Enough Data For Emergency Use Authorization
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Apr. 17, 2020: GILD, NOK, INVH, THMO, LOGM
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Why is it moving?News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com