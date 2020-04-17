Navigating Volatile Market Strategies With Online Broker Dough

The upcoming Benzinga Options Trading Boot Camp , set to take place on April 18, 2020, will feature presentations from a line-up of options-trading experts and investors. Among this year’s line-up is Dough , one of Benzinga’s Fintech Top 150 named among the best brokers for beginners.

About Dough

Located in Chicago, this online brokerage firm is on a mission to bring understanding to risk. Dough believes that investing should be focused on the retail investor with commission-free* trading and zero account minimums.

Dough has combined design, technology, and subject matter expertise to bring a beautiful and user-friendly experience to its users couples with great educational content and ideas from real traders. * Other fees may apply, see dough.com/fee-schedule

What They’ll Be Discussing

Ryan Grace, Chief Market Strategist at Dough, will be presenting at the 2020 Benzinga Options Trading Boot Camp.

Given the current market volatility, Grace will be discussing market strategies in his presentation titled, “Volatile Market Strategies: Taking a stock's direction out of the equation.”

He will be explaining the four rules to consider when trading “directionally neutral.” Attendees will also learn how to manage profits and losses through unprecedented market swings, along with the Iron Condor Options Trading Strategy.

To learn more about market strategies in a volatile market from Dough, among many other expert companies, you can sign up for the Benzinga Options Trading Boot Camp by clicking here

