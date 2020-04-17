Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 10:19am   Comments
On Friday, 37 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP).

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares were down 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $97.75.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $272.67 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $47.98 with a daily change of down 1.94%.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares were down 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $367.51.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $555.51 on Friday, moving up 2.45%.
  • Centene (NYSE: CNC) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.60. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $313.40. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were up 1.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.25 for a change of up 1.92%.
  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.00. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $80.46. Shares traded up 1.78%.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
  • Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares hit $98.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.29%.
  • Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $149.65. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares were down 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $449.94 for a change of down 0.09%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $439.96. The stock traded up 2.85% on the session.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were up 10.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.00.
  • Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares broke to $208.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.87%.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.94. The stock traded down 3.14% on the session.
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares set a new 52-week high of $173.68 on Friday, moving down 2.03%.
  • Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares were up 2.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.72 for a change of up 2.3%.
  • Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $124.75 with a daily change of down 0.03%.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.82%.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.49. The stock traded down 0.91% on the session.
  • Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $113.75 with a daily change of down 1.73%.
  • Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares were down 0.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $97.35.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares hit a yearly high of $92.13. The stock traded down 4.57% on the session.
  • QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.07 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%.
  • Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares hit $33.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares were up 2.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.49 for a change of up 2.11%.
  • Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares set a new yearly high of $32.71 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares were down 0.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.44.
  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.33%.
  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.33 Friday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares hit $10.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.07%.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.86 Friday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares were up 14.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.45.

If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

