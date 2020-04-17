70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) shares surged 89.4% to close at $29.50 on Thursday amid Bloomberg report that Gilead is holding talks to take a stake in company.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares jumped 70.1% to close at $59.00 on Thursday.
- Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ: EDNT) shares rose 53.9% to close at $2.57 after the company announced more than $10 million in orders for personal protective equipment. Edison Nation is a microcap company with a valuation under $20 million.
- Thermogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) surged 43.8% to close at $6.60 after the company received an acknowledgement letter form the FDA allowing its coronavirus antibody fast detection kit for distribution.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) climbed 43.7% to close at $13.65. Co-Diagnostics said OralDNA Labs, a CLIA-certified laboratory, recently validated a COVID-19 PCR test based on the its patented CoPrimer technology for use with saline oral rinse samples, and has notified the FDA of their intent to use the validated test in their CAP accredited high-complexity laboratory.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) climbed 36.4% to close at $1.50.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPR) gained 34.2% to close at $7.57.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) rose 31.8% to close at $3.98.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) surged 28.7% to close at $2.99.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) gained 27.3% to close at $7.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) jumped 25.5% to close at $12.66.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) gained 21.6% to close at $52.68. Jack in the Box said it expects Q2 system same-store sales to drop 4.2% and also announced it is withdrawing FY20 guidance. BTIG upgraded Jack In The Box from Neutral to Buy and announced a $70 price target.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) climbed 20.2% to close at $15.08.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) surged 20.1% to close at $13.75.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 18% to close at $5.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) rose 16.8% to close at $6.40.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares rose 16.8% to close at $2.02 after falling 5% on Wednesday.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) climbed 15% to close at $17.52 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 15% to close at $27.50.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares surged 13.6% to close at $3.35.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) jumped 13.5% to close at $8.69.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) gained 13.4% to close at $5.50.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares climbed 13.3% to close at $128.00. The company recently issued strong prelim. Q1 sales and streaming hours guidance, as streaming interest has potentially benefited from theater closures globally.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) rose 13.1% to close at $40.84.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) surged 12.9% to close at $13.10.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 12.4% to close at $4.99.
- Soligenix, Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares climbed 10.7% to close at $1.55 after the company announced an exclusive license deal for a novel vaccine adjuvant from BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 10.5% to close at $7.89. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has beengranted $6.9 million in funding by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to work with the International Vaccine Institute and the Korea National Institute of Health for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of INOVIO's COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800 in South Korea, according to the IVI.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares surged 8.7% to close at $8.89.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) jumped 8.4% to close at $4.01.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) climbed 7.1% to close at $3.46.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) rose 6.9% to close at $11.14 after the company announced the enrollment of the first patient in the company's ODYSSEY trial. The company also announced the initiation of its CALYPSO program.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) shares rose 6.4% to close at $12.27. OUTFRONT Media reported $400 million convertible preferred equity investment led by Providence Equity Partners.
Losers
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares dipped 39.1% to close at $0.8894 on Thursday.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares declined 26.5% to close at $2.62. Global Eagle Entertainment reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 26.5% to close at $2.28. Athersys priced its 22.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.25 per share.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares dropped 24.8% to close at $2.79.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) dropped 23.2% to close at $10.67. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from Equal-Weight to Underweight and raised the price target from $8 to $10.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares dropped 21.1% to close at $11.43 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings results.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) shares declined 20.7% to close at $6.07.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 20.3% to close at $6.26. Calithera Biosciences priced its 5 million share offering at $6.25 per share.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) fell 18.6% to close at $4.30.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) declined 16.8% to close at $1.93.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) dipped 16.3% to close at $6.29.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) declined 15.9% to close at $3.43.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) fell 15.8% to close at $10.11.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) dropped 15.5% to close at $41.82. Baird downgraded American Woodmark from Outperform to Neutral.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) fell 15.4% to close at $6.52.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) shares tumbled 15.4% to close at $1.93.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) dropped 15.2% to close at $2.80.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) declined 15% to close at $4.93 on a report that mentioned the company is seeking coronavirus bailout and could be forced to file for bankruptcy by the summer.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 14.8% to close at $2.02.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 14.8% to close at $3.27.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) dipped 14.7% to close at $6.80.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) fell 14.7% to close at $5.47.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) slipped 14.6% to close at $2.39.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) dropped 14.5% to close at $4.97.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 14.5% to close at $0.5671 after jumping over 20% on Wednesday.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) dropped 14.1% to close at $6.88.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) fell 14.1% to close at $2.81.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) dipped 14% to close at $19.77.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) shares tumbled 13.6% to close at $5.19.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 11.7% to close at $7.89 after declining over 17% on Wednesday.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 11.5% to close at $28.21 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to negatively impact travel demand.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares declined 10.8% to close at $8.66.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares tumbled 10.5% to close at $4.87.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) dipped 9.5% to close at $12.89.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 9.4% to close at $6.56 after jumping 45% on Wednesday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 9.4% to close at $6.09 after declining 16% on Wednesday.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares dropped 8.3% to close at $1.88.
