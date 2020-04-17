Chinese Self-Driving Startup Launches 'Contactless' Deliveries To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic In California

Autonomous driving technology developer Pony.ai has launched "contact last-mile delivery service" in Irvine, California, it announced Thursday.

What Happened

The startup, co-based in China and California, said that it has partnered with e-commerce company Yamibuy, and would be delivering its products directly to customers using its self-driving vehicles during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) competitor had launched a "Robotaxi" service in California in November last year.

The service is stopped due to the shelter-in-place orders placed by the California government to curb the spread of the virus, CNBC noted.

The same 10-vehicle fleet will be used to make the deliveries, which includes delivery of essential goods like groceries, according to CNBC.

Pony.ai claims that the whole procedure is "contactless." CNBC reported that customers could either pick up the order from the vehicle, or an "operator," who is inside the vehicle can deliver it to their doorstep.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pony.ai