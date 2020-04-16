7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Planet Fitness (NASDAQ: PLNT) shares are trading higher after on reports that gyms can reopen in Phase 1 if strict standards are met.
- Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares are trading lower after the company announced a mutual termination of a merger agreement with Kingswood.
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher after a report noted that data from a clinical trial on the company's remdesivir drug suggests coronavirus patients are responding to treatment.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ: WORX) shares are trading higher after an 8-K filing showed the company entered a purchase order with Rethink My Healthcare and a supply agreement with ProMedical Equipment for COVID-19 Rapid Testing Units.
- electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares are trading higher after the director bought roughly 1.765 million shares at a price of $0.85 per share.
Losers
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas