7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 4:54pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Planet Fitness (NASDAQ: PLNT) shares are trading higher after on reports that gyms can reopen in Phase 1 if strict standards are met.
  • Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares are trading lower after the company announced a mutual termination of a merger agreement with Kingswood.
  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher after a report noted that data from a clinical trial on the company's remdesivir drug suggests coronavirus patients are responding to treatment.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ: WORX) shares are trading higher after an 8-K filing showed the company entered a purchase order with Rethink My Healthcare and a supply agreement with ProMedical Equipment for COVID-19 Rapid Testing Units.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares are trading higher after the director bought roughly 1.765 million shares at a price of $0.85 per share.

Losers

  • Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower on reports that gyms can reopen in Phase 1 if strict standards are met.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading lower after the company announced Patrick Guido will resign as CFO.

