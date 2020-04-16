Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Are Economic Impact Payments The Road To Recovery? – Coronavirus Freight Market Update (With Video)
FreightWaves  
April 16, 2020 4:22pm   Comments
Share:
Are Economic Impact Payments The Road To Recovery? – Coronavirus Freight Market Update With Video

On today's Coronavirus Freight Market Update, Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill will be talking about the economic impact that covid-19 is having on freight and the transportation industry. They'll cover the latest news and freight flows backed by data driven insights powered by SONAR.

On this episode they're joined by IntelliTrans president Ken Sherman and FreightWaves Market Experts John Kingston, Anthony Smith, Zach Strickland, and Andrew Cox.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on FreightWaves LinkedinFacebook, and YouTube channels.

Watch
Apple Podcast
Spotify
More FreightWaves Podcasts

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 FreightwavesNews Topics Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga