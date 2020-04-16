Market Overview

Why Thermogenesis Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2020 3:26pm   Comments
Thermogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

TThermogenesis reported that, following submission to the FDA, the company received an acknowledgment letter which provided confirmation that the ThermoGenesis' SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) IgM/IgG Antibody Fast Detection Kit has been appropriately validated.

Thermogenesis shares were trading up 47.28% at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.78 and a 52-week low of $1.63.

Posted-In: Covid-19 why it's moving

