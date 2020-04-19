Study Says Half Of All Chinese Restaurants Are Closed, Chicken Wing Chains Holding Up Best

Around one out of every two Chinese restaurants in the U.S. were forced to close their doors because of the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Womply, a marketing company.

'An Unfair Backlash' For Chinese Restaurants

Chinese restaurants that were performing well prior to the coronavirus outbreak are by far the hardest hit among the styles of cuisines typically associated with takeout, according to Womply.

Fifty-eight percent of Chinese restaurants are now closed, and it is evident the group is suffering "an unfair backlash" during the pandemic, the report said.

In comparison, 29% of tacos-themed and Indian restaurants are closed, followed by sandwich/deli shops at 27% and burger restaurants at 26%, according to Womply.

Just 9% of chicken wings restaurants are closed, making it the best-performing category of food associated with takeaway options, the firm said.

It is clear from the data that Chinese restaurants are victims of discrimination to the point where it is having an impact on the business, according to Womply.

By region, 43% of Asian-themed restaurants have closed — nearly twice the rate as the next closest hardest-hit cuisines, Greek and Middle Eastern at 28%.

The coronavirus' impact on the restaurant industry could continue, according to Womply, which said a "growing number of restaurants" are likely to follow suit and be forced to close their doors.

