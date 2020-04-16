Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Back To The Roots Announces Home Depot Partnership Amid Surge In Interest
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 3:47pm   Comments
Share:

Back to the Roots, an organic gardening company, announced Thursday a new partnership with Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to sell its small-space at-home gardening kits. The company's organic, safe, and fun product allows consumers to grow food in their homes without getting their hands dirty in the garden.

The 100% organic, non-GMO and USA grown item will sell at more than 100 Home Depot stores nationwide just in time for Earth Day on April 22.

Back to Roots' small-space indoor grow kits are already available for purchase at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) but the partnership with Home Depot will make it more accessible to an "entirely new generation."

Why It's Important

Back to the Roots highlighted Google Search Data which shows a 300% increase in interest for growing food at home.

"As a society, as we all slow down and spend more time at home, we're realizing how much joy and connection can come from gardening — connection to the land, to our food, and most importantly, to each other. We're overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement for this opportunity with The Home Depot to help inspire a new generation of organic gardeners", said Co-Founder Alejandro Velez.

Back to the Roots hopes to "demystify gardening for our generation" by making it accessible to everyone as no backyard is needed, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Nikhil Arora also said in the press release.

Related Links:

Back To The Roots, Which Makes It Easy To Grow Your Own Food, Heads To Walmart Shelves

How Food Sustainability Is An Unintended Victim Of Coronavirus Pandemic

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HD)

Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Barron's Picks And Pans: Post-Pandemic Ideas, Safe Dividends And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Big Tech Picks, Bank Stocks Large and Small And More
BofA Digs Up The Dirt On Scotts Miracle-Gro
Notable Insider Buys Last Week: Energy Transfer, Hertz And Many More
New UPS CEO Carol Tomé Held In "High Esteem"
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: food Food Kits gardening Home GardeningNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga