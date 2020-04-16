Learn The 3 Rules Of Options Buying, According to Schaeffer's Investment Research

The upcoming Benzinga Options Trading Boot Camp, set to take place on April 18, 2020, will feature presentations on strategies from traders and investors across Wall Street. Among the presenters is Schaeffer’s Investment Research, a leading provider of stock and option trading ideas.

About Schaeffer’s Investment Research

Launched in 1981, the company first started when Bernie Schaeffer released the company’s options newsletter, The Option Advisor. Schaeffer’s Investment Research provides customers with insight into trading options through investment research and expert trading analysts.

“Ongoing education is a critical part of any investor’s journey and we are pleased to be able to participate in events like Benzinga’s Options Trading Boot Camp to continue this mission,” said Katie Schaeffer, Chief Operating Officer at Schaeffer’s Investment Research.

What They’ll Be Discussing

Bryan Sapp, CFA and senior market strategist at Schaeffer will be breaking down the three trading rules from the Schaeffer’s Overnight Trader program:

Buy the Dip (and Sell the Rip) Protect your Profits with Perfect Timing Limit your Downside

He’ll also be providing options trading insights as it relates to the current state of the market, given his expertise in volatility and short-term equity trading.

To learn more about options trading from Schaeffer’s Investment Research, among many other expert companies, you can attend the Benzinga Options Trading Boot Camp by clicking here.

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay