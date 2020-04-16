33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Soligenix, Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares rose 95% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported an exclusive license deal for novel vaccine adjuvant from BTG Specialty.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) rose 44.1% to $50 in pre-market trading.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) shares rose 41.3% to $22.02 in pre-market trading amid Bloomberg report that Gilead is holding talks to take a stake in company.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) rose 38.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) rose 36.4% to $1.50 in pre-market trading.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) rose 29.4% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) rose 27.4% to $3.49 in pre-market trading. Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.3075 per share for the first quarter.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) rose 20.3% to $0.7495 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares rose 17.3% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Wednesday.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 16.1% to $3.83 in pre-market trading.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) rose 15.3% to $24.25 in pre-market trading after the company received the FDA expedited approval for Jelmyto for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 14.3% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 14.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 12.2% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) rose 11.1% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) rose 10.2% to $11.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced the enrollment of the first patient in the company's ODYSSEY trial. The company also announced the initiation of its CALYPSO program.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares rose 8.7% to $6.26 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences shares jumped 27% on Wednesday after the company announced it shipped its Coronavirus Linear DNA vaccine candidates to its Italian development partner to begin preclinical animal testing.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 8.5% to $7.75 in pre-market trading after The International Vaccine Institute disclosed that the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has granted $6.9 million funding to the company to work for Phase 1/2 trial of its INO-4800 coronavirus vaccine candidate in South Korea.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 6.4% to $9.50 in pre-market trading after declining over 17% on Wednesday.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 5% to $15.20 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 23.9% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company filed for Chapter 11 protection.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 24.7% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Wednesday.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 23.6% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Athersys priced its 22.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.25 per share.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares fell 17.4% to $1.19 in pre-market trading.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 15.2% to $6.65 in pre-market trading. Calithera Biosciences priced its 5 million share offering at $6.25 per share.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 13.8% to $3.02 in pre-market trading. Amneal Pharma reported the launch of Generic Butrans.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 11.2% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after dropping over 18% on Wednesday.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 9.2% to $2.17 in pre-market trading.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 8.8% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Wednesday.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) fell 7.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading. Calyxt is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 7.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 7.1% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Wednesday.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) fell 7.1% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after surging over 15% on Wednesday.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) fell 5.6% to $16.24 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas