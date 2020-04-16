Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 7:19am   Comments
Share:
33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Soligenix, Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares rose 95% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported an exclusive license deal for novel vaccine adjuvant from BTG Specialty.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) rose 44.1% to $50 in pre-market trading.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) shares rose 41.3% to $22.02 in pre-market trading amid Bloomberg report that Gilead is holding talks to take a stake in company.
  • Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) rose 38.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) rose 36.4% to $1.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) rose 29.4% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
  • Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) rose 27.4% to $3.49 in pre-market trading. Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.3075 per share for the first quarter.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) rose 20.3% to $0.7495 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares rose 17.3% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Wednesday.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 16.1% to $3.83 in pre-market trading.
  • UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) rose 15.3% to $24.25 in pre-market trading after the company received the FDA expedited approval for Jelmyto for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 14.3% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 14.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 12.2% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) rose 11.1% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) rose 10.2% to $11.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced the enrollment of the first patient in the company's ODYSSEY trial. The company also announced the initiation of its CALYPSO program.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares rose 8.7% to $6.26 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences shares jumped 27% on Wednesday after the company announced it shipped its Coronavirus Linear DNA vaccine candidates to its Italian development partner to begin preclinical animal testing.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 8.5% to $7.75 in pre-market trading after The International Vaccine Institute disclosed that the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has granted $6.9 million funding to the company to work for Phase 1/2 trial of its INO-4800 coronavirus vaccine candidate in South Korea.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 6.4% to $9.50 in pre-market trading after declining over 17% on Wednesday.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 5% to $15.20 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 23.9% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company filed for Chapter 11 protection.
  • Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 24.7% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Wednesday.
  • Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 23.6% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Athersys priced its 22.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.25 per share.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares fell 17.4% to $1.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 15.2% to $6.65 in pre-market trading. Calithera Biosciences priced its 5 million share offering at $6.25 per share.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 13.8% to $3.02 in pre-market trading. Amneal Pharma reported the launch of Generic Butrans.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 11.2% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after dropping over 18% on Wednesday.
  • Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 9.2% to $2.17 in pre-market trading.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 8.8% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Wednesday.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) fell 7.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading. Calyxt is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 7.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 7.1% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Wednesday.
  • Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) fell 7.1% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after surging over 15% on Wednesday.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) fell 5.6% to $16.24 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AM + AESE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
14 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga