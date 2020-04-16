70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares jumped 577.5% to close at $34.69 on Wednesday.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares surged 44.8% to close at $7.24 on Wednesday following recent press release highlighting company’s efforts to work with restaurants across the US to deploy current staff as delivery drivers.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) gained 43.1% to close at $3.75.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares rose 26.8% to close at $2.27. Lifeway Foods said it expects a sales growth of 2% to 4% year-over-year for Q1.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) climbed 26.6% to close at $5.76. Applied DNA Sciences said it has completed design, qualification, production and shipment of five COVID-19 vaccine candidates to Italy-based Takis Biotech to start preclinical testing immediately. The vaccine candidates, according to the company, were produced by its proprietary PCR-based Linear DNA manufacturing systems.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) jumped 24.2% to close at $5.44 after winning $100 million quick service restaurant program.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 18.7% to close at $4.44.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 17.7% to close at $7.85. Calithera Biosciences shares announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of common stock after the closing bell.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) surged 17% to close at $9.84.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 16.1% to close at $5.47.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) rose 15.2% to close at $4.09 after the company reported Q4 results.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 14.5% to close at $4.59.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 14.3% to close at $5.60.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 14.2% to close at $2.41.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) rose 13.6% to close at $27.73.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 13.2% to close at $2.32.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) surged 12.8% to close at $13.89 after the company raised its Q4 guidance.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) shares climbed 12.7% to close at $5.42 after Janney Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) gained 11% to close at $2.63.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 11% to close at $3.33.
Losers
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares tumbled 37.6% to close at $16.38 on Wednesday.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) dropped 27.9% to close at $6.45. Pfenex said the FDA informed its commercialization partner Alvogen Malta Operations through a General Advice letter, additional comparative use human factors data, especially from Forteo experienced users, would be required before PF708 Therapeutic Equivalence could be determined.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) tumbled 27.8% to close at $13.97.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 27.6% to close at $1.18 after jumping 140% on Tuesday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 21.9% to close at $0.89 after dropping 25% on Tuesday.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares tumbled 19.4% to close at $0.2258 after the company priced 33.3 million shares at $0.18 per share.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) fell 18.4% to close at $3.28.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) dropped 18.2% to close at $25.30.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 17.9% to close at $6.94.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) tumbled 17.9% to close at $2.39.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares declined 17.6% to close at $2.06. Ideal Power reported the appointment of Dan Brdar as President and CEO.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) fell 17.5% to close at $8.27.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dipped 17.3% to close at $4.44. Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) dropped 17.2% to close at $8.93 after declining 17% on Tuesday.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) dropped 16.8% to close at $3.57. Vermilion Energy reported suspension of monthly dividend.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) dipped 16.8% to close at $4.66.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares declined 16.7% to close at $2.00.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 16.4% to close at $3.98.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) tumbled 16.1% to close at $9.88.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dropped 15.9% to close at $2.44.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 15.8% to close at $6.73 after gaining over 61% on Tuesday.
- Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) fell 15.7% to close at $5.14.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares dropped 15.6% to close at $8.36.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) shares fell 15.6% to close at $4.23.
- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) dipped 15.4% to close at $27.29.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 15.2% to close at $3.90.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) fell 15.2% to close at $11.99.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) dipped 15.2% to close at $71.34.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) dropped 14.8% to close at $4.31.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 14.7% to close at $9.20.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) dropped 14.7% to close at $21.04.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dipped 14.5% to close at $4.01.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) fell 14.5% to close at $6.37. PBF Logistics is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 8.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) fell 14.3% to close at $7.51 after the company lowered its quarterly dividend and withdrew its FY20 guidance. Stifel downgraded Covanta from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $17.5 to $6.5.
- USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) dipped 13.2% to close at $7.03.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dropped 12.7% to close at $3.51.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) fell 12.7% to close at $3.84.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) dipped 12.6% to close at $5.57. Perini Management Services has been awarded Cape Canaveral task order valued at $45.7 million.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) dropped 12.5% to close at $7.47.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) declined 12.4% to close at $4.32.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) fell 12.1% to close at $2.10.
- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) tumbled 11.6% to close at $111.60 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Sell.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) dropped 11% to close at $3.80. Cleveland-Cliffs reported a proposed offering of $400,000,000 senior secured notes due 2025.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) fell 10.8% to close at $7.65.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 10.3% to close at $3.32 after declining 7% on Tuesday.
- Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) dropped 9.7% to close at $9.21 after Bank Of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and announced a price target of $10 per share.
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) declined 8.7% to close at $8.96 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Sell and announced a $5.50 price target.
- Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) fell 8.3% to close at $3.11 after declining over 11% on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 8.2% to close at $4.36 after rising 14% on Tuesday.
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) fell 6.5% to close at $22.19 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
