Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Predicts US Unemployment Claims Might Hit 37M By End Of May
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2020 6:26am   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Predicts US Unemployment Claims Might Hit 37M By End Of May

The unemployment claims in the United States could increase to 37 million by the end of May, Goldman Sachs analysts have forecasted, Forbes reported on Wednesday.

According to the investment firm, the number of claims filed on Thursday alone could increase by 5.5 million.

That would bring the total number of unemployment claims filed in the U.S. to 22.3 million over a month since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took hold in the country.

The Department of Labor last confirmed 6.6 million claims in the week ending on April 4. It is slated to release the data for the next week on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund has warned of the worst global recession since the Great Depression, and workers beyond the travel and hospitality sectors are getting affected.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, even white-collar workers like lawyers, architects, consultants, and advertising professionals are facing layoffs.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Forbes Goldman Sachs UnemploymentNews Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ORCCRaymond JamesUpgrades
PLTMorgan StanleyDowngrades10.0
PNCNomuraUpgrades114.0
USBNomuraUpgrades46.0
OCWells FargoDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga