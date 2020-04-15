Why Gilead's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after trials of the company's potential coronavirus candidate Remdesivir were suspended in China due to low enrollment.

Gilead Sciences is an American biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes drugs. The company focuses primarily on antiviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi.

Gilead Sciences shares were trading down 3.42% at $75.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.97 and a 52-week low of $60.89.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.