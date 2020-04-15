Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2020 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and $36 price target. The stock has been of interest amid the coronavirus pandemic as gyms close.

Peloton is an American exercise equipment and media company that was founded in 2012 and launched with help from a Kickstarter funding campaign in 2013.

Peloton shares were trading up 9.76% at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.02 and a 52-week low of $17.70.

Related Links:

Peloton Cancels April Live Classes

Peloton Interactive Opens Below IPO Price

Latest Ratings for PTON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Roth CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2020RosenblattInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2020JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2020
Peloton Cancels April Live Classes
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2020
Jim Chanos Talks Latest Major Short Win And How To Find New Opportunities
Video: 'Peloton Girl' Calls Out Citron's Andrew Left For Dismal Price Target
Cramer Weighs In On Peloton, Planet Fitness And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Initiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
UNHStephens & Co.Maintains310.0
NFLXPivotal ResearchMaintains490.0
GSCFRAUpgrades210.0
THTXCanaccord GenuityMaintains11.0
XELMizuhoMaintains63.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga