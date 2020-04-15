Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and $36 price target. The stock has been of interest amid the coronavirus pandemic as gyms close.

Peloton is an American exercise equipment and media company that was founded in 2012 and launched with help from a Kickstarter funding campaign in 2013.

Peloton shares were trading up 9.76% at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.02 and a 52-week low of $17.70.

