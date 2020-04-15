Market Overview

Why Plantronics's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2020 3:37pm   Comments
Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company raised its fourth-quarter sales guidance and said its product portfolio saw an increase in demand, driven primarily by enterprise headsets.

Plantronics Inc is an American electronics company producing audio communications equipment for business and consumers. Its products support unified communications, mobile use, gaming and music.

Plantronics shares were trading up 11.77% at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.92 and a 52-week low of $4.60.

