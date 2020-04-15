Market Overview

Why Applied DNA Sciences Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2020 3:35pm   Comments
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced it shipped its Coronavirus Linear DNA vaccine candidates to its Italian development partner to begin preclinical animal testing.

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Applied DNA Ships Vaccine Constructs For Animal Testing, Herceptin Biosimilar Now Available In US

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is an American high-technology company based in Stony Brook, New York that develops and employs unique technologies for the purpose of preventing counterfeiting.

Applied DNA Sciences shares were trading up 26.85% at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.60 and a 52-week low of $2.52.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

