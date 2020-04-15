ALAN Puts COVID-19 Supply Chain Impacts On The Map

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) has released a free-to-use, online tool that shows supply chain managers and transportation providers a country-wide map of where COVID-19 is impacting roads, airports and seaports.

"During disasters like this, few things are more important than accurate visibility to the situation on the ground," said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton in a statement. "Now, rather than numerous entities across the country working overtime to collect and analyze the same critical pieces of information, this dashboard will serve as a single, unified source."

Started in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, ALAN is an industry-led voluntary organization that provides free logistics assistance to disaster relief organizations. The Lakeland, Florida-based network has provided humanitarian supply chain services in response to numerous natural disasters, including hurricanes, wildfires, floods and tornadoes over the years.

The newly launched ALAN Supply Chain Intelligence Center incorporates the online platform developed by Austin, Texas-based Riskpulse, a supply chain risk analytics firm. Riskpulse is used by numerous food shippers, consumer packaged goods manufacturers, automakers and retailers for their operations planning.

Fulton said ALAN has established a team of industry volunteers to add the latest COVID-19-related state and local transportation closure and waiver information daily to the Supply Chain Intelligence Center.

ALAN expects the tool to remain important to aid logisticians after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. "It will pave the way for better and faster response during all future crises – expediting the delivery of medical supplies, food, and hydration," Fulton said.