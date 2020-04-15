Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Shifts Pickup Strategy To Cater To SNAP, At Risk Customers
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 2:51pm   Comments
Share:

 Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is taking steps to make it easier for SNAP customers and those at risk to pick up groceries.

SNAP Benefits

Walmart will offer flexible payment options to customers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The company is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer customers SNAP online purchasing transactions for pick up instead of paying at the physical point of pickup. The purpose of the expansion is to eliminate as much as possible any physical contact between customers and associates.

The feature is available in Alabama, Arizona, California, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington and is expected to expand to more states.

At Risk Customers

Participating Walmart locations will only permit those over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities, and anyone designated high-risk to pick up groceries from 7 a.m to 8 a.m.

The dedicated timeslot is part of Walmart's dedication to helping those who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Associates will practice enhanced distancing and sanitation practices in a completely contact-free transaction.

"Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible," Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product said. "These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk."

Related Links:

FreshDirect Founder Says Online Grocery Shopping Has Doubled In Popularity

For Walmart And Amazon's Grocery Businesses, The Pressure Is On

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Will Coronavirus Kick Grocery Services To The Curb?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Earnings Lower Than Expected, But Positive Tone Helps Shares
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Grocery Online Grocery retailersNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga