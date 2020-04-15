Walmart Shifts Pickup Strategy To Cater To SNAP, At Risk Customers

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is taking steps to make it easier for SNAP customers and those at risk to pick up groceries.

SNAP Benefits

Walmart will offer flexible payment options to customers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The company is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer customers SNAP online purchasing transactions for pick up instead of paying at the physical point of pickup. The purpose of the expansion is to eliminate as much as possible any physical contact between customers and associates.

The feature is available in Alabama, Arizona, California, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington and is expected to expand to more states.

At Risk Customers

Participating Walmart locations will only permit those over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities, and anyone designated high-risk to pick up groceries from 7 a.m to 8 a.m.

The dedicated timeslot is part of Walmart's dedication to helping those who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Associates will practice enhanced distancing and sanitation practices in a completely contact-free transaction.

"Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible," Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product said. "These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk."

Related Links:

FreshDirect Founder Says Online Grocery Shopping Has Doubled In Popularity

For Walmart And Amazon's Grocery Businesses, The Pressure Is On