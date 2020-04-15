50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares climbed 83% to $9.12 following recent press release highlighting company’s efforts to work with restaurants across the US to deploy current staff as delivery drivers.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 37% to $6.23. Applied DNA Sciences said it has completed design, qualification, production and shipment of five COVID-19 vaccine candidates to Italy-based Takis Biotech to start preclinical testing immediately. The vaccine candidates, according to the company, were produced by its proprietary PCR-based Linear DNA manufacturing systems.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares rose 28% to $2.29. Lifeway Foods said it expects sales to rise 2% to 4% year-over-year in Q1.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) gained 19.6% to $5.24 after winning $100 million quick service restaurant program.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) shares climbed 18.7% to $5.71 after Janney Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) rose 18.3% to $4.20 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) gained 15% to $2.725.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares surged 14.2% to $2.89 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, Chongqing Shude Pharmaceutical, has formed a new subsidiary to expand pharmacy chain business in Southwest China.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 12% to $3.3601.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) gained 10.5% to $13.60 after the company raised its Q4 guidance.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) gained 7.4% to $2.922
Losers
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares dipped 39% to $15.87.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 34.4% to $1.0701 after jumping 140% on Tuesday.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 30% to $7.55 after declining 17% on Tuesday.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) dropped 25.4% to $6.67. Pfenex said the FDA informed its commercialization partner Alvogen Malta Operations through a General Advice letter, additional comparative use human factors data, especially from Forteo experienced users, would be required before PF708 Therapeutic Equivalence could be determined.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 23.6% to $0.8705 after dropping 25% on Tuesday.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares tumbled 21.4% to $0.2201 after the company priced 33.3 million shares at $0.18 per share.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) fell 19.6% to $6.90.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) shares declined 19% to $2.88.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) dropped 18.5% to $3.4955. Vermilion Energy reported suspension of monthly dividend.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) dipped 18.4% to $5.20. Perini Management Services has been awarded Cape Canaveral task order valued at $45.7 million.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) fell 17.8% to $7.20 after the company lowered its quarterly dividend and withdrew its FY20 guidance. Stifel downgraded Covanta from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $17.5 to $6.5.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) dropped 17.3% to $7.06.
- USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) dipped 17.3% to $6.70.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) shares fell 17.2% to $4.1501.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) fell 16.9% to $11.75.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dropped 16.2% to $3.3699.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dropped 16.2% to $2.429.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 16.2% to $9.04.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) dropped 15.8% to $3.595. Cleveland-Cliffs reported a proposed offering of $400,000,000 senior secured notes due 2025.
- Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) fell 15.6% to $2.86 after declining over 11% on Tuesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dipped 15.5% to $4.535. Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) fell 15.6% to $3.715.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) dipped 15.2% to $3.6050.
- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) shares declined 15.1% to $25.22.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) fell 15.1% to $2.03.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) dropped 14.6% to $4.78.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) fell 14.6% to $4.21.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 14.2% to $3.1750 after declining 7% on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 12.5% to $4.1550 after rising 14% on Tuesday.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 12.3% to $7.41.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 12% to $7.03 after gaining over 61% on Tuesday.
- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) tumbled 11.7% to $111.51 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Sell.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) fell 11.6% to $2.2102 after jumping 50% on Tuesday.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) fell 11% to $7.20.
- Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) dropped 9.6% to $9.22 after Bank Of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperfomr and announced a price target of $10 per share.
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) dipped 9.5% to $8.88 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Sell and announced a $5.50 price target.
- InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE: IHG) fell 7% to $40.77.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) fell 6.8% to $10.32 after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) fell 6.5% to $22.16 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
