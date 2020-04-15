Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday morning, 19 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) .

. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX).

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.31 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.1%.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $10.34, and later moved down 13.69% over the session.

9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock hit a yearly low of $6.71 this morning. The stock was down 16.23% for the day.

OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) shares hit a yearly low of $4.03 today morning. The stock was down 7.52% on the session.

ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) shares hit a yearly low of $7.97 today morning. The stock was down 9.64% on the session.

Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.5% on the session.

Intelsat (NYSE: I) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.18% over the rest of the day.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) shares moved down 8.08% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.25 to begin trading.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.55% over the rest of the day.

North American (NYSE: NOA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.49% on the session.

Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.47% on the session.

JC Penney Co (NYSE: JCP) stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 26.55% over the course of the day.

Era Group (NYSE: ERA) shares fell to $3.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.06%.

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares moved down 2.33% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.82 to begin trading.

Akorn (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 7.79% on the session.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded down 8.93%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!