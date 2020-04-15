Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, 15 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS).
- Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 0.07% down thereafter.
The following stocks created new 52-week highs on Wednesday:
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares broke to $2,313.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
- Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.84. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $428.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.88 with a daily change of up 3.0%.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares hit $527.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.83%.
- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.48. The stock was up 2.9% for the day.
- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) stock hit a yearly high price of $197.28. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.10 Wednesday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.
- Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $108.99. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: RYCE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.90 with a daily change of up 10.0%.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 178.57% for the day.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.49 with a daily change of up 838.01%.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1652.44%.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.53. The stock traded up 1009.89% on the session.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 246.94% for the day.
Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas