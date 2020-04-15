Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 10:48am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday morning, 15 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS).
  • Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 0.07% down thereafter.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs on Wednesday:

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares broke to $2,313.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
  • Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.84. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $428.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.88 with a daily change of up 3.0%.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares hit $527.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.83%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.48. The stock was up 2.9% for the day.
  • Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) stock hit a yearly high price of $197.28. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.10 Wednesday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.
  • Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $108.99. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: RYCE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.90 with a daily change of up 10.0%.
  • Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 178.57% for the day.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.49 with a daily change of up 838.01%.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1652.44%.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.53. The stock traded up 1009.89% on the session.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 246.94% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UAVS)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga