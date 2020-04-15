Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups

President Donald Trump annnounced a lengthy list of "Great American Economic Revival" industry groups Tuesday that he said will advise the White House on reopening the economy after the shutdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now, we have a list of people that I’ll be speaking to over the next very short period of time, in many cases, tomorrow,” Trump said, as reported by Politico.

“We have a list of different industries that I’ll be discussing by, meeting by telephone, because we don't want people traveling right now.”

Neither Trump or the White House said how the committees will work, the suggestions they might form or the benchmarks the White House would use to decide how to reopen business, schools, stadiums or offices, according to Politico.

At least one member of the task force told The New York Times that they were not asked before being included.

Agriculture

American Farm Bureau Federation – Zippy Duvall

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) – Kevin Hourican

(NYSE: SYY) – Kevin Hourican Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) – Dean Banks

(NYSE: TSN) – Dean Banks Perdue Farms, Inc. – Randy Day

Cargill, Inc. – David MacLennan

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) – Juan Luciano

(NYSE: ADM) – Juan Luciano Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) – Jim Collins

(NYSE: CTVA) – Jim Collins Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) – Hal Lawton

(NASDAQ: TSCO) – Hal Lawton Seaboard Corporation (NYSE: SEB) – Steven Bresky

(NYSE: SEB) – Steven Bresky Grimmway Farms – Barbara Grimm

Mountaire Farms – Ronnie Cameron

Banking

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) – Brian Moynihan

(NYSE: BAC) – Brian Moynihan JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) – Jamie Dimon

(NYSE: JPM) – Jamie Dimon Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) – David Solomon

(NYSE: GS) – David Solomon Citigroup (NYSE: C) – Michael Corbat

(NYSE: C) – Michael Corbat Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) – Charles Scharf

(NYSE: WFC) – Charles Scharf U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) – Andrew Cecere

(NYSE: USB) – Andrew Cecere Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) – James Gorman

(NYSE: MS) – James Gorman Grand Rapids State Bank – Noah Wilcox

– Noah Wilcox Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) – Darrin Williams

Construction, Labor, Workforce

International Union of Operating Engineers – Jim Callahan

North America’s Building Trades Union – Sean McGarvey

Laborers’ International Union of North America – Terry O’Sullivan

International Brotherhood of Teamsters – Jim Hoffa

National Electrical Contractors Association – David Long

Bechtel – Brendan Bechtel

Fluor – Carlos Hernandez

National Association of Home Builders – Jerry Howard

Associated Builders and Contractors – Michael Bellaman

Associated General Contractors – Stephen Sandherr

AFL-CIO – Richard Trumka

GH Palmer – Geoff Palmer

American Council of Engineering Companies - Linda Bauer Darr

Defense

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) – Marilyn Hewson

(NYSE: LMT) – Marilyn Hewson Honeywell (NYSE: HON) – Darius Adamczyk

(NYSE: HON) – Darius Adamczyk Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) – Kathy Warden

(NYSE: NOC) – Kathy Warden Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) – Gregory J. Hayes

(NYSE: RTN) – Gregory J. Hayes General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) – Phoebe Novakovic

Energy

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) – Darren Woods

(NYSE: XOM) – Darren Woods Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) – Harold Hamm

(NYSE: CLR) – Harold Hamm Chevron (NYSE: CVX) – Mike Wirth

(NYSE: CVX) – Mike Wirth Southern Company (NYSE: SO) – Tom Fanning

(NYSE: SO) – Tom Fanning Alabama Power (NYSE: ALP-Q) – Mark Crosswhite

(NYSE: ALP-Q) – Mark Crosswhite ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) – Ryan Lance

(NYSE: COP) – Ryan Lance Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) – Vicki Hollub

(NYSE: OXY) – Vicki Hollub Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) – Steven Kean

(NYSE: KMI) – Steven Kean Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) – John Hess

(NYSE: HES) – John Hess Perot Group and Hillwood – Ross Perot Jr.

National Mining Association – Rich Nolan

Valero (NYSE: VLO) – Joseph Gorder

Financial Services

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) – Stephen Schwarzman

(NYSE: BX) – Stephen Schwarzman Paulson & Co. – John Paulson

Citadel LLC – Kenneth Griffin

Elliott Management – Paul Singer

Vista Equity Partners – Robert Smith

Fidelity Investments – Abigail Johnson

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) – Ajay Banga

(NYSE: MA) – Ajay Banga Visa (NYSE: V) – Al Kelly

(NYSE: V) – Al Kelly Chubb (NYSE: CB) – Evan Greenberg

(NYSE: CB) – Evan Greenberg Sequoia Capital – Doug Leone

Stephens, Inc. – Warren Stephens

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) – Chuck Schwab

(NYSE: SCHW) – Chuck Schwab FIS Global (NYSE: FIS) – Gary Norcross

(NYSE: FIS) – Gary Norcross TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) - Todd Ricketts

(NASDAQ: AMTD) - Todd Ricketts Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) – Sasan Goodarzi

Food & Beverage

National Restaurant Association – Marvin Irby

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) – Chris Kempczinski

(NYSE: MCD) – Chris Kempczinski Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) – Gene Lee Jr.

(NYSE: DRI) – Gene Lee Jr. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) – James Quincey

(NYSE: KO) – James Quincey PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) – Ramon Laguarta

(NASDAQ: PEP) – Ramon Laguarta Chick-fil-A – Dan Cathy

Subway – John Chidsey

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) – David Deno

(NASDAQ: BLMN) – David Deno YUM! Brands (NYSE: YUM) – David Gibbs

(NYSE: YUM) – David Gibbs Papa Johns (NASDAQ: PZZA) – Rob Lynch

(NASDAQ: PZZA) – Rob Lynch Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) – Todd Penegor

(NASDAQ: WEN) – Todd Penegor Waffle House – Walt Ehmer

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) – Kevin Johnson

(NASDAQ: SBUX) – Kevin Johnson Wolfgang Puck

Thomas Keller

Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Daniel Boulud

M Crowd Restaurant – Ray Washburne

Jimmy John’s Founder - Jimmy John Liautaud

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) - Michael Mullen

(NASDAQ: KHC) - Michael Mullen National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors – Dirk Van Dongen

International Franchise Association - Robert Cresanti

Inspire Brands – Paul Brown

Transportation

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) – Fred Smith

(NYSE: FDX) – Fred Smith United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) – Oscar Munoz

(NASDAQ: UAL) – Oscar Munoz UPS (NYSE: UPS) – David Abney

(NYSE: UPS) – David Abney J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) – John Roberts III

(NASDAQ: JBHT) – John Roberts III YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) – Darren Hawkins

(NASDAQ: YRCW) – Darren Hawkins Crowley Maritime – Tom Crowley Jr.

Uber (NYSE: UBER) – Dara Khosrowshani

(NYSE: UBER) – Dara Khosrowshani DHL – Scott Sureddin

LDJ Global Strategies - Louis DeJoy

American Trucking Associations – Chris Spear

Health Care

NewYork-Presbyterian – Jerry Speyer

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) – Sam Hazen

(NYSE: HCA) – Sam Hazen Ascension Health – Joseph R. Impicciche

CommonSpirit Health – Lloyd H. Dean

Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) – Wayne Smith

(NYSE: CYH) – Wayne Smith Trinity Health – Benjamin Carter

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) – Mike Kaufmann

(NYSE: CAH) – Mike Kaufmann McKesson (NYSE: MCK) – Brian Tyler

(NYSE: MCK) – Brian Tyler 3M (NYSE: MMM) – Mike Roman

(NYSE: MMM) – Mike Roman Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) – David S. Taylor

(NYSE: PG) – David S. Taylor Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) – Robert Ford

(NYSE: ABT) – Robert Ford Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) – Alex Gorsky

(NYSE: JNJ) – Alex Gorsky Merck (NYSE: MRK) – Kenneth Frazier

(NYSE: MRK) – Kenneth Frazier Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) – Dr. Albert Bourla

(NYSE: PFE) – Dr. Albert Bourla Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) – Dave Ricks

(NYSE: LLY) – Dave Ricks Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) – Marc Casper

(NYSE: TMO) – Marc Casper Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) – Daniel O’Day

(NASDAQ: GILD) – Daniel O’Day AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) – Richard Gonzalez

(NYSE: ABBV) – Richard Gonzalez Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) – Leo Schleifer

(NASDAQ: REGN) – Leo Schleifer Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) – Michel Vounatsos

(NASDAQ: BIIB) – Michel Vounatsos Roche Diagnostics – Matthew Sause

Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) – Gail Boudreaux

(NYSE: ANTM) – Gail Boudreaux UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) – David Wichmann

(NYSE: UNH) – David Wichmann Aetna – Karen Lynch

Cigna (NYSE: CI) – David Cordani

(NYSE: CI) – David Cordani Humana (NYSE: HUM) – Bruce Broussard

(NYSE: HUM) – Bruce Broussard Centene (NYSE: CNC) – Michael Neidorff

Hospitality

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) – Sheldon Adelson

(NYSE: LVS) – Sheldon Adelson Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) – Arne Sorenson

(NASDAQ: MAR) – Arne Sorenson Carnival (NYSE: CCL) – Micky Arison

(NYSE: CCL) – Micky Arison Hilton (NYSE: PK) – Christopher Nassetta

(NYSE: PK) – Christopher Nassetta Hyatt (NYSE: H) – Mark Hoplamazian

(NYSE: H) – Mark Hoplamazian Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) – Geoff Ballotti

(NYSE: WH) – Geoff Ballotti Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) – Elie Maalouf

(NYSE: IHG) – Elie Maalouf Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) – Richard Fain

(NYSE: RCL) – Richard Fain Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH) – Frank Del Rio

(NYSE: NCLH) – Frank Del Rio Treasure Island Hotels – Phil Ruffin

Manufacturing

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) – Jim Umpleby III

(NYSE: CAT) – Jim Umpleby III Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) – John May

(NYSE: DE) – John May Cummins (NYSE: CMI) – Tom Linebarger

(NYSE: CMI) – Tom Linebarger Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) – James Fitterling

(NYSE: DOW) – James Fitterling Emerson Electric Company (NYSE: EMR) – David Farr

(NYSE: EMR) – David Farr General Electric (NYSE: GE) – Larry Culp

(NYSE: GE) – Larry Culp Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)– Elon Musk

(NASDAQ: TSLA)– Elon Musk Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) – Mike Manley

(NYSE: FCAU) – Mike Manley Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) – Bill Ford

(NYSE: F) – Bill Ford General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) – Mary Barra

(NYSE: GM) – Mary Barra National Association of Manufacturers – Jay Timmons

Pernod Ricard – Ann Mukherjee

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) - Leon Topalian

Real Estate

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) – David Simon

(NYSE: SPG) – David Simon Caruso – Rick Caruso

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) – Steven Roth

(NYSE: VNO) – Steven Roth Related Companies – Stephen Ross

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) – Jon Gray

(NYSE: BX) – Jon Gray Irvine Company – Don Bren

Starwood Capital Group – Barry Sternlicht

Witkoff Group – Steve Witkoff

Greystar – Robert Faith

Retail

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) – Doug McMillon

(NYSE: WMT) – Doug McMillon Home Depot (NYSE: HD) – Craig Menear

(NYSE: HD) – Craig Menear Home Depot – Ken Langone

Home Depot – Bernie Marcus

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) – Rodney McMullen

(NYSE: KR) – Rodney McMullen Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) – Marvin Ellison

(NYSE: LOW) – Marvin Ellison Target (NYSE: TGT) – Brian Cornell

(NYSE: TGT) – Brian Cornell CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) – Larry Merlo

(NYSE: CVS) – Larry Merlo Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) – Heyward Donigan

(NYSE: RAD) – Heyward Donigan Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA)– Stefano Pessina

(NASDAQ: WBA)– Stefano Pessina Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Jeff Bezos

(NASDAQ: AMZN) – Jeff Bezos Menards – John Menard

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) – Hubert Joly

(NYSE: BBY) – Hubert Joly Life Time – Bahram Akradi

National Retail Federation – Matthew Shay

Technology

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Tim Cook

(NASDAQ: AAPL) – Tim Cook Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) – Sundar Pichai

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) – Sundar Pichai Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) – Larry Ellison

(NYSE: ORCL) – Larry Ellison Oracle – Safra Catz

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) – Marc Benioff

(NYSE: CRM) – Marc Benioff SAP (NYSE: SAP) – Jen Morgan

(NYSE: SAP) – Jen Morgan Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Satya Nadella

(NASDAQ: MSFT) – Satya Nadella Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) – Mark Zuckerberg

(NASDAQ: FB) – Mark Zuckerberg IBM (NYSE: IBM) – Arvind Krishna

(NYSE: IBM) – Arvind Krishna Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) – Bob Swan

(NASDAQ: INTC) – Bob Swan Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM)– Steven Mollenkopf

(NASDAQ: QCOM)– Steven Mollenkopf Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) – Chuck Robbins

(NASDAQ: CSCO) – Chuck Robbins Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) – Lisa Su

(NASDAQ: AMD) – Lisa Su Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) – Hock Tan

(NASDAQ: AVGO) – Hock Tan Micron (NASDAQ: MU) – Sanjay Mehrotra

(NASDAQ: MU) – Sanjay Mehrotra Telecommunications

Liberty Media (NASDAQ: BATRK) – John Malone

(NASDAQ: BATRK) – John Malone Verizon (NYSE: VZ) – Hans Vestberg

(NYSE: VZ) – Hans Vestberg T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) – Mike Sievert

(NASDAQ: TMUS) – Mike Sievert Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) – Thomas Rutledge

(NASDAQ: CHTR) – Thomas Rutledge Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) – Brian Roberts

(NASDAQ: CMCSA) – Brian Roberts Altec – Lee Styslinger

Sports

NBA – Adam Silver

MLB – Rob Manfred

NFL – Roger Goodell

UFC – Dana White

PGA – Jay Monahan

LPGA – Mike Whan

USTA – Patrick Galbraith

MLS – Don Garber

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) – Vince McMahon

(NYSE: WWE) – Vince McMahon NASCAR – Lesa Kennedy

NHL – Gary Bettman

New England Patriots – Bob Kraft

Dallas Cowboys – Jerry Jones

Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban

WNBA – Cathy Engelbert

NWSL - Lisa Baird

Thought Leaders, Groups

John Allison

Kay Coles James

Condoleezza Rice

Art Laffer

Steve Moore

Steve Forbes

Larry Lindsey

Catherine Reynolds

Jim DeMint

President Donald Trump in thte White House press briefing room on Tuesday. White House photo by Andrea Hanks.