Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail sales for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Empire State's manufacturing index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for March will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on business inventories for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The housing market index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for February will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
