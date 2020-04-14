Why Slack's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating. The stock has attracted investor interest amid the coronavirus pandemic as several businesses have been utilizing virtual communication platforms.

Slack Technologies operates Slack, a software-as-a-service platform that brings together people, applications and data. The company was founded in 2009.

Slack shares were trading up 2.69% at $25.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42 and a 52-week low of $15.10.

