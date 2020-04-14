Market Overview

Why Slack's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 14, 2020 1:26pm   Comments
Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating. The stock has attracted investor interest amid the coronavirus pandemic as several businesses have been utilizing virtual communication platforms.

Slack Technologies operates Slack, a software-as-a-service platform that brings together people, applications and data. The company was founded in 2009.

Slack shares were trading up 2.69% at $25.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42 and a 52-week low of $15.10.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Latest Ratings for WORK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Mar 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WORK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Initiation Analyst Ratings

