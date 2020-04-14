Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Chubb's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 14, 2020 1:18pm   Comments
Share:

Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after getting an upgrade.

Deutsche Bank analyst Phil Stefano upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Hold and announced a $140 price target.

Chubb, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide.

Chubb shares were trading up 0.90% at $120.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $167.74 and a 52-week low of $87.35.

Latest Ratings for CB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Deutsche BankUpgradesSellHold
Apr 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2020Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VAPOCanaccord GenuityMaintains20.0
TMDXCanaccord GenuityMaintains19.0
SWKSCanaccord GenuityMaintains112.0
STAACanaccord GenuityMaintains44.0
QRVOCanaccord GenuityMaintains115.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga