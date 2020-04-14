Why Chubb's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after getting an upgrade.

Deutsche Bank analyst Phil Stefano upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Hold and announced a $140 price target.

Chubb, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide.

Chubb shares were trading up 0.90% at $120.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $167.74 and a 52-week low of $87.35.