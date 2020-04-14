Why Chubb's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after getting an upgrade.
Deutsche Bank analyst Phil Stefano upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Hold and announced a $140 price target.
Chubb, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide.
Chubb shares were trading up 0.90% at $120.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $167.74 and a 52-week low of $87.35.
Latest Ratings for CB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Hold
|Apr 2020
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Apr 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
