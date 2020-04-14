Why Netflix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday amid broad market strength.

Bank of America analysts raised their price target on the stock and maintained a Buy rating. Streaming stocks have been of interest recently amid the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers opt for home entertainment.

The company may be benefiting from consumers opting for streaming and home entertainment platforms amid theater closures.

Netflix shares were trading up 4.51% at $414.63 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $417.38 and a 52-week low of $252.28.

