Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Netflix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 14, 2020 1:22pm   Comments
Share:
Why Netflix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday amid broad market strength.

Bank of America analysts raised their price target on the stock and maintained a Buy rating. Streaming stocks have been of interest recently amid the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers opt for home entertainment.

The company may be benefiting from consumers opting for streaming and home entertainment platforms amid theater closures.

Netflix shares were trading up 4.51% at $414.63 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $417.38 and a 52-week low of $252.28.

Related Links:

Disney's 50M Streaming Subscribers No Reason To Celebrate: Here's Why

Roku Analysts On Streaming Growth, Early Q1 Data: 'Path To Profitability Is Unclear'

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020Imperial CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2020Wells FargoMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Earnings Lower Than Expected, But Positive Tone Helps Shares
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Disney's 50M Streaming Subscribers No Reason To Celebrate: Here's Why
Luckin Coffee Fraud Has Shaken Investor Faith In US-Listed Chinese Companies, Long-Term Backer Citron Says
Apple's Stock Will Outperform Other FAANG Stocks In 2020, Long-Term Future 'Among The Brightest', Munster Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OGICantor FitzgeraldMaintains5.6
ELFDA DavidsonReiterates13.0
TGICanaccord GenuityMaintains12.0
HXLCanaccord GenuityMaintains42.0
IACCitigroupMaintains240.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga