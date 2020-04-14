Why Aptevo Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced it regained compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements.

Aptevo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the U.S.

Aptevo Therapeutics shares were trading 8.24% higher at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.56 and a 52-week low of 27 cents.