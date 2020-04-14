McDonald's Accused Of Widespread Workplace Sexual Harassment In $500M Lawsuit

Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) is on the receiving end of a class-action lawsuit alleging widespread sexual harassment across corporate-owned stores in Florida, according to Reuters.

Lawsuit Alleges 'Pervasive' Sexual Harassment, McDonald's Says It Will Investigate

The plaintiffs allege in a lawsuit filed Friday in a Chicago federal court that McDonald's fostered a climate of "severe or pervasive sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, including groping, physical assaults, and sexually-charged verbal comments," according to the report.

The lawsuit seeks $500 million in damages.

Jamelia Fairley, a current McDonald's employee, and former employee Ashley Reddick are representing a class of female employees across Florida's portfolio of more than 100 corporate-owned and non-franchised locations.

Fairley and Reddick said McDonald's is also guilty of failing to provide necessary training to prevent sexual harassment.

The burger chain also moved serial harassers from one location to another with no punitive action taken, according to the lawsuit.

McDonald's said in a statement obtained by Reuters that past allegations of harassment and wrongdoings were "investigated as soon as they were brought to our attention."

Similarly, the company said it vows to "investigate the new allegations" that are raised in the new complaint.

The allegations against McDonald's are not the first of their kind, according to Reuters.

Sexual harassment allegations by Golden Arches employees reportedly date back to at least 2016, when the company first faced complaints that were filed with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.

MCD Price Action

McDonald's shares were trading 1.88% higher at $183.50 at the time of publication Tuesday.