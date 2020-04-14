Today's Pickup: Ware2Go Providing Free Logistics Support To PPE Relief Effort

Good day,

Ware2Go is partnering with 1M Masks to ship over one million medical masks to healthcare workers at no cost. Warehouse operator Transformco is donating labor costs at its Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, warehouse to support the effort.

Ware2Go is donating its logistics technology, network of warehouses, and fulfillment and shipping services to allow medical providers to order free personal protective equipment (PPE) from the 1M Masks website. The company has connected its platform to 1M Masks for ease in ordering.

"Ware2Go is happy to support healthcare professionals who are going above and beyond for our communities," Steve Denton, Ware2Go CEO, said. "We're trying to make it easy for them to get the equipment they need so they can focus their efforts on helping the patients who need their attention."

Ware2Go is a United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) company that helps merchants simplify fast delivery to customers.

1M Masks was founded by Shafqat Islam after parents at his daughter's school reached out looking for ways to help out New York City hospitals. Islam, who is founder and CEO of marketing firm NewsCred, reached out to partners and others, raising several hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations within 24 hours.

"Healthcare workers around the world are making the ultimate sacrifice," Islam said. "We owe it to the doctors and nurses on the frontline to help them, and with the help of our wonderful partners, we are making it happen."

New York City is the initial focus for 1M Masks, but the organization plans to extend assistance as far as its funding will allow. The delivery of PPE to frontline healthcare workers via 1M Masks will continue as long as resources are available to fill requests, it said.

Companies or individuals interested in donating to the cause can do so at the 1M Masks website.

Did you know?

Year-over-year declines in the Cass Freight Index accelerated in March, with the shipments index declining 9.2% and the expenditures index dropping 8.2% for the month.

Quotable:

"The poor shippers and receivers that you hear these horror stories about were bad before the [coronavirus] pandemic, but they have gotten even worse now. These poor facilities can't just flip a switch and all of a sudden become good ones. I think it's the exact opposite with the good shippers and receivers because they had a good plan in place before this happened and now they are shining."

– Wayne Cragg, an owner-operator from South Haven, Michigan

In other news:

States plan reopening efforts account for 38% of economy

The states on the East Coast and West Coast that announced coordinated efforts to develop reopening plans for their economies represent 38% of the overall U.S. economy. (Reuters)

Oil cuts can't slow crude price slide

Despite major oil cuts announced on Monday, the price of crude oil continued to fall on global markets on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Airlines stimulus money hits snag

Airlines have yet to receive much of the designated federal stimulus money over a dispute on how much the airlines must repay. (CBS58)

Knight-Swift executives take pay cut

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) executives have agreed to a 20% base salary pay cut through July 10. (Wall Street Journal)

Companies plot for partial reopening of economy

Companies are planning for a partial reopening of the nation's economy, even if they don't know what that will look like. (Wall Street Journal)

Final thoughts

As states and the Trump administration talk about ways to reopen parts of the country, there is a looming logistical issue that must be addressed. As parts of the country reopen, will there be freight to move into those areas if factories in other parts are shut down, and how much will it cost to transport freight into areas where there will be no outbound loads?

Hammer down, everyone!