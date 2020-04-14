Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2020 10:36am   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, 4 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

  • Era Group (NYSE: ERA) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 4.08% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 1.91% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.68% on the day.
  • Era Group (NYSE: ERA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.08% over the rest of the day.
  • BiomX (AMEX: PHGE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.96% on the day.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERA + CTRC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
74 Biggest Movers From Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga