Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 4 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.68% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.68% on the day. Era Group (NYSE: ERA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.08% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.08% over the rest of the day. BiomX (AMEX: PHGE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.96% on the day.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.