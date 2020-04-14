Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 41 companies set new 52-week highs.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 235.82%.

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: RYCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.93 on Tuesday, moving up 12.73%.

Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares hit $2.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.48%.

Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.82. Shares traded up 605.69%.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ: ASFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.22%.

Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares were up 824.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.90.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares hit $8.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.45%.

Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.29%.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.73. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares hit a yearly high of $3.80. The stock traded up 10.06% on the session.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.63. Shares traded up 60.18%.

Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.32. Shares traded up 4.51%.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.24 with a daily change of up 5.28%.

Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares were up 11.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.88.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.97 with a daily change of down 2.33%.

NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) shares broke to $24.99 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.97%.

Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares were up 1.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.93 for a change of up 1.22%.

Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.90 on Tuesday, moving up 7.91%.

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $106.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.

Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.75 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.3% for the day.

Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.73%.

B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.01 on Tuesday, moving up 6.8%.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.95. The stock was up 3.83% for the day.

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.27 on Tuesday, moving up 3.59%.

Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.64. The stock traded up 4.0% on the session.

Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $206.10 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares set a new yearly high of $49.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.

Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares set a new yearly high of $24.79 this morning. The stock was up 6.33% on the session.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $165.00 with a daily change of up 3.62%.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.84. Shares traded up 0.04%.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $35.39 with a daily change of up 3.07%.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares set a new yearly high of $127.85 this morning. The stock was up 3.35% on the session.

Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shares hit $25.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.56%.

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.53 with a daily change of up 1.15%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $524.62.

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $178.00. Shares traded up 3.11%.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.90. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $407.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.08%.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares set a new yearly high of $129.28 this morning. The stock was up 2.71% on the session.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2,264.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!