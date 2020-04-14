PACCAR Recalls 12 Years Of Trucks For Warning Light Failures

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) is recalling 455,458 trucks covering a dozen years of production because a blown fuse could prevent illumination of dashboard lights for antilock brakes or electronic stability control.

If a driver is unaware of a faulty lamp, the possibility of an accident increases, according to PACCAR's submission to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The submission did not include reports of crashes or injuries. A PACCAR spokesman declined additional comment.

The noncompliance recall is the second time PACCAR, the parent company of Kenworth Truck Co. and Peterbilt Motors, has recalled trucks for the issue. PACCAR recalled 85,626 trucks from the 2015-2018 model years in August 2018.

"Further testing showed a larger population of vehicles was affected and proposed remedies were not effective," PACCAR told NHTSA. It also mentioned that testing was delayed because of social distancing related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trucks recalled in 2018 will need to be reprogrammed again because PACCAR indicated in the recall submitted April 6 that 100% of the recalled trucks have the issue. That NHTSA recall was 18V-368.

A noncompliance recall differs from a safety recall in that the issue relates directly to compliance with a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) as opposed to something that happens in operation.

The latest recalled Kenworth models are T170/2008-2020, T270/2008-2020, T370/2008-2020, T660/2008-2019, T680/2011-2020, T800/2008-2020, T880/2011-2020 and W900/2008-2020.

From Peterbilt, models involved are 330/2008-2019, 335/2008-2011, 337/2008-2019, 340/2008-2011, 348/2008-2019, 365/2008-2019, 367/2008-2019, 384/2008-2019, 386/2008-2019, 387/2008-2016, 388/2008-2019, 389/2008-2019, 567/2008-2019, 579/2008-2019 and 587/2008-2019.

Depending on the configuration of the truck, an unrelated warning lamp, such as Traction Control or Check Engine, may illuminate, PACCAR said.

PACCAR will notify owners, and dealers will update the software within the cab control module for free. The recall is expected to begin June 15. It is NHTSA 20V-199.